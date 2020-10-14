Apple cuts prices on EarPods and its iPhone power adapter by $10

Apple made its EarPods and new power adapter for the iPhone a bit more affordable after confirming that the new iPhones will no longer ship with accessories. The tech giant now sells the EarPods with Lightning connector on the Apple Store for $19 (as noticed by MacRumors), down $10 from its original price. At the same time, the new 20W power adapter for the iPhone also costs $19, which is $10 less than the old adapter the company has discontinued.

It has long been rumored that the new iPhones won’t come with the EarPods and the charger old models used to come with. And that turned out to be true, which does’t really come as a huge surprise, seeing as the new Apple Watches shipped without chargers. Apple cited environment reasons for the move when it announced the iPhone 12, explaining that shipping without accessories would reduce its products’ manufacturing needs.