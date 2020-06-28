This year's iPhones might not include a charger in the box

You might not find much in the box for this year’s iPhone besides the handset itself. Historically trustworthy analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims in a research note that 2020 iPhone models not only won’t include the usual wired earbuds, but won’t include the power adapter either — you may just get a charging cable. There would be a more powerful 20W charger (versus the 18W for the iPhone 11 Pro), but you’d have to buy it after the fact.

Barclays analysts also believed Apple would no longer bundle a charger.