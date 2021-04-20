The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available in purple

Until today, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini was available in five colors: black, white, red, green and blue. Today, at its annual iPad event, the company unveiled yet another color: purple. According to the company, it'll be available for pre-order on April 23rd, with general availability starting April 30th.

In a press release, Apple also said that it will begin selling cases in complementary colors. The MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve will be available in Deep Violet, the Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe or Amethyst, and the Leather Case will also be available in Arizona. All of these cases are available to order today.