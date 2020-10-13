The iPhone 12 vs. the competition: Now with 5G

Early fall always means iPhone announcements, and this year we’re looking at four new models. If you’d prefer something on the larger side check out the iPhone 12 Max and Max Pro, while the iPhone 12 mini will suit those will smaller hands. Right here, however, we’re going to focus on the middle-sibling iPhone 12. It’s far from ordinary thanks to 5G mmWave technology, along with the new A14 Bionic. Of course, it’s competing against rival flagships like Google’s Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S20, so we’d laid out all their specs for a quick idea of which might offer the most for your money. For a final verdict, however, be sure to check out our full review of the iPhone 12 in a few weeks.

iPhone 12 Pixel 5 Galaxy S20 Pricing Starts at $799 $699 Starts at $999 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches) 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches) Weight 164g (5.78 ounces) 151g (5.33 ounces) 163g (5.75 ounces) Screen size 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6 inches (152.4 mm) 6.2 inches (157.58 mm) Screen resolution 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi) 3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi) Screen type Super Retina XDR OLED FHD+ Flexible OLED Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Battery Up to 17 hours video (non-streamed) 4,080 mAh 4,000 mAh Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 GB 128 GB External storage None None micro SD Rear camera(s) Two cameras:

Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/2.6 Two cameras:

Ultrawide, 16MP, f/2.2

Dual-pixel, 12.2MP, f/1.7 Three cameras:

Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 10MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K SoC Apple A14 Bionic Qualcomm 765G Samsung Exynos 9825 CPU Not available 2.4 GHz octa-core 2.7 GHz octa-core GPU Not available Adreno 620 ARM Mali-G76 MP12 RAM Not available 8 GB 12 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ac 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system iOS 14 Android 11 Android 10 Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging