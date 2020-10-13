Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 vs. the competition: Now with 5G

And even prettier colors.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
57m ago
iPhone 12
Apple

Early fall always means iPhone announcements, and this year we’re looking at four new models. If you’d prefer something on the larger side check out the iPhone 12 Max and Max Pro, while the iPhone 12 mini will suit those will smaller hands. Right here, however, we’re going to focus on the middle-sibling iPhone 12. It’s far from ordinary thanks to 5G mmWave technology, along with the new A14 Bionic. Of course, it’s competing against rival flagships like Google’s Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S20, so we’d laid out all their specs for a quick idea of which might offer the most for your money. For a final verdict, however, be sure to check out our full review of the iPhone 12 in a few weeks.

iPhone 12

Pixel 5

Galaxy S20

Pricing

Starts at $799

$699

Starts at $999

Dimensions

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches)

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches)

Weight

164g (5.78 ounces)

151g (5.33 ounces)

163g (5.75 ounces)

Screen size

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6 inches (152.4 mm)

6.2 inches (157.58 mm)

Screen resolution

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi)

3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi)

Screen type

Super Retina XDR OLED

FHD+ Flexible OLED

Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Battery

Up to 17 hours video (non-streamed)

4,080 mAh

4,000 mAh

Internal storage

64 / 128 / 256 GB

128 GB

128 GB

External storage

None

None

micro SD

Rear camera(s)

Two cameras:
Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/2.6

Two cameras:
Ultrawide, 16MP, f/2.2
Dual-pixel, 12.2MP, f/1.7

Three cameras:
Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

8MP, f/2.0

10MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K

SoC

Apple A14 Bionic

Qualcomm 765G

Samsung Exynos 9825

CPU

Not available

2.4 GHz octa-core

2.7 GHz octa-core

GPU

Not available

Adreno 620

ARM Mali-G76 MP12

RAM

Not available

8 GB

12 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ac

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

iOS 14

Android 11

Android 10

Other features

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging

