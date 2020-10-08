Latest in Gear

Share your experiences with the new iPhone SE

Does Apple’s budget handset for 2020 make a name for itself?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Apple iPhone SE
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple did its fans a smart turn earlier this year with the release of the $399 iPhone SE. According to reviewer Chris Velazco, it was the most important handset the company would release all year. That’s a bold claim, but Chris found the chipset, performance and camera nearly flagship quality. Despite some minor drawbacks (like meh battery life and the lack of a night mode), the SE scored an impressive 90

If you opted for the latest entry-level iPhone model, what’s your opinion of it? What do you like best, and least, about the budget phone? Did you get better battery results than Chris? And would you recommend it over other iPhone models? Tell us all the details in your own user review on the iPhone SE product page. Remember, your experiences, advice and impressions can help other readers make a buying decision — and the best writeups are included in future user review roundup articles. 

Write a review for the iPhone SE

Note: As usual, comments are off for this post. Please direct your reviews, opinions and thoughts to our iPhone SE product page!

