Apple is reportedly testing high-end Mac PCs powered by its new M2 chips And they could be unveiled at WWDC.

Apple is expected to launch a collection of new products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in a few days, and two of them might be new Mac desktop computers. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant has been testing a couple of high-end Macs powered by its new M2 Max processor and the M2 Ultra chip that the company has yet to announce.

If you'll recall, Apple debuted the M2 Max on its 14- and 16 MacBook Pro laptops, as well as its Mac mini computer earlier this year. The desktop PC with the chip will reportedly have 8 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 30 graphics cores. It will also have 96 GB of RAM and will run macOS 13.4, the company's latest software for computers, out of the box.

Meanwhile, the unannounced M2 Ultra chip is supposed to be the more powerful option between the two, with twice as many processing cores. Specifically, the chip is expected to have 16 high-performance, 8 efficiency and 60 graphics cores, though Bloomberg says the company will offer a more powerful version with 76 graphics cores. Apple is even reportedly testing the computer with M2 Ultra in configurations with 64GB, 128GB and 192GB of memory.

Gurman also says that the M2 Ultra was originally designed for future versions of the Mac Pro, which still uses Intel processors. But the Mac Pros are testing at the momentare codenamed Mac 14,8, while the new high-end desktops with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips are codenamed Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14. Presumably, that means they're a different desktop PCs altogether, perhaps new models of the Mac Studio that's currently powered by the M1 Max or the M1 Ultra.

In addition to high-end desktop computers, Apple might also launch new laptops at WWDC. Some possibilities include a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be powered by a processor "on par" with the tech giant's current-gen M2 chip, as well as a more affordable version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.