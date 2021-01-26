Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple's M1 Mac mini is $50 off at Amazon and B&H

You may have to be patient to get one.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Mac mini with M1 chip (2020)
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini just became a tad more affordable, at least if you’re willing to make some effort. Amazon is selling the base version of the compact desktop for $649, or $50 below its usual price, while B&H Photo is offering a matching discount. That isn’t quite as large a bargain as we saw in December and doesn’t apply to the 512GB model, but it’s still a sweet deal if you’re cost-conscious.

Buy Mac mini at Amazon - $649

Buy Mac mini at B&H Photo - $649

You may have to be patient. Amazon doesn’t expect to have stock until February 16th, and B&H has warned that there’s “limited supply” at the discounted price.

If you can score a system, though, you might be happy. As with other M1 Macs, the current Mac mini can sometimes outrun comparable AMD- and Intel-based PCs, even while staying extremely quiet. The tiny form factor might also be appealing if you want a computer that can fit on to a crowded desk.

There are catches beyond the obvious limits of an entry-level system with integrated graphics. You can’t upgrade the RAM or internal storage, and the two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports shrink your options for fast external storage, monitors and other peripherals. While you can get serious work done on the Mac mini, it’s not a workstation in the truest sense of the word.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Apple, mac mini, Computer, personal computing, PC, Amazon, B&H Photo Video, M1, m1 macs, Mac, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

View
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra features a new low-power OLED display

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra features a new low-power OLED display

View
An automated Telegram bot is selling Facebook account phone numbers

An automated Telegram bot is selling Facebook account phone numbers

View
Apple shuffles hardware execs to make room for a mysterious new project

Apple shuffles hardware execs to make room for a mysterious new project

View
Apple's M1 Mac mini is $50 off at Amazon and B&H

Apple's M1 Mac mini is $50 off at Amazon and B&H

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr