Apple's M1 Mac mini is $50 off at Amazon and B&H

You may have to be patient. Amazon doesn’t expect to have stock until February 16th, and B&H has warned that there’s “limited supply” at the discounted price.

If you can score a system, though, you might be happy. As with other M1 Macs, the current Mac mini can sometimes outrun comparable AMD- and Intel-based PCs, even while staying extremely quiet. The tiny form factor might also be appealing if you want a computer that can fit on to a crowded desk.

There are catches beyond the obvious limits of an entry-level system with integrated graphics. You can’t upgrade the RAM or internal storage, and the two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports shrink your options for fast external storage, monitors and other peripherals. While you can get serious work done on the Mac mini, it’s not a workstation in the truest sense of the word.

