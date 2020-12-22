Apple's M1 Mac mini is $60 off at B&H Photo until midnight

Like other M1-equipped Macs, the new Mac mini is surprisingly powerful for the money — the chip inside can sometimes outperform AMD and Intel processors with more cores and greater power demands. It should be quiet, too, which could help when you’re trying to concentrate. And of course, that compact design could be ideal if space is tight.

What caveats exist mostly come down to the nature of the processor. Many non-native apps run well, including games, but some titles (particularly third-party development tools and virtual machines) might have issues with the M1. The 8GB of RAM in the discounted Mac mini is non-upgradeable, and there are only two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports for modern peripherals. You might not be in a rush to upgrade given the performance, but it’s worth noting.

