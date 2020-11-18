Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

If you're keen to pre-order, Amazon might save you some cash.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
40m ago
Promotional image of Apple's new M1-ified MacBook Pro running DaVinci Resolve
Apple

Despite only being on sale for a handful of days, Apple’s new 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM is already enjoying its first price cut. Amazon has slashed $50 off both the 256GB or 512GB Pro models, bringing them down to $1,250 and $1,450 respectively.

Buy M1 MacBook Pro 256GB at Amazon - $1,250 (Space Gray)

Buy M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at Amazon - $1,450 (Space Gray)

Buy M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at Amazon - $1,450 (Silver)

As explained, these machines only feature 8GB of RAM, but in our short time with new M1 MacBook Air, we’ve noticed that the new processors are very responsive, launching natively-built apps like Safari and Garageband as fast as you’d see on an iPad. The M1 also provides the new MacBooks with much-improved gaming performance. Apple's SOC features up to 8 GPU cores, which blew away Intel's integrated graphics in our tests.

If you do decide to pre-order now, Amazon notes that deliveries could arrive between December 7th and December 18th. Apple’s own estimates fall between November 27th and December 4th, so bear that in mind before adding to your checkout.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
