Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

Buy M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at Amazon - $1,450 (Space Gray)

As explained, these machines only feature 8GB of RAM, but in our short time with new M1 MacBook Air, we’ve noticed that the new processors are very responsive, launching natively-built apps like Safari and Garageband as fast as you’d see on an iPad. The M1 also provides the new MacBooks with much-improved gaming performance. Apple's SOC features up to 8 GPU cores, which blew away Intel's integrated graphics in our tests.

If you do decide to pre-order now, Amazon notes that deliveries could arrive between December 7th and December 18th. Apple’s own estimates fall between November 27th and December 4th, so bear that in mind before adding to your checkout.

