Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

Apple has already held two virtual events this fall, but the company isn’t done yet. Next Tuesday, November 10th, the company will be holding an event appropriately called “One More Thing.” Given that the iPad, Apple Watch and iPhone were the stars of the last events, it seems likely that this one will focus on the Mac. More specifically, we might get our first look at a Mac running Apple Silicon that people can actually buy. It also seems safe to say that the final version of macOS Big Sur will be ready for release, as well.

To refresh your memory, Apple Silicon was announced the WWDC conference in June. As the name implies, this is a move for Apple to get the Mac running on its own chips, just as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch already do. Given the power of Apple’s A-series chips in devices like the iPad Pro, it’s not a huge surprise that Apple will be fully responsible fo its Mac hardware, rather than relying on Intel to provide the chips it wants to use.