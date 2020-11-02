Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

We may see the first Apple Silicon-powered Macs.
Nathan Ingraham
23m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple One More Thing event
Apple

Apple has already held two virtual events this fall, but the company isn’t done yet. Next Tuesday, November 10th, the company will be holding an event appropriately called “One More Thing.” Given that the iPad, Apple Watch and iPhone were the stars of the last events, it seems likely that this one will focus on the Mac. More specifically, we might get our first look at a Mac running Apple Silicon that people can actually buy. It also seems safe to say that the final version of macOS Big Sur will be ready for release, as well.

To refresh your memory, Apple Silicon was announced the WWDC conference in June. As the name implies, this is a move for Apple to get the Mac running on its own chips, just as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch already do. Given the power of Apple’s A-series chips in devices like the iPad Pro, it’s not a huge surprise that Apple will be fully responsible fo its Mac hardware, rather than relying on Intel to provide the chips it wants to use.

Still, it’ll be a long transition away from Intel; Apple has said it expects to take about two years. And it’ll have to keep supporting the millions of Intel-powered Macs in the wild for years to come. As for exactly what hardware we’ll see, it’s not clear yet. The first Apple Silicon developer kit is a Mac mini running the company’s A12Z chip, which is also available in the 2020 iPad Pro. Either a Mac mini or a new laptop seem like safe bets for the new hardware to arrive next week.

As is usually the case with Apple events, this one kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, and we’ll be covering all the news live as it happens.

In this article: Apple, Mac, Apple Silicon, Intel, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Raspberry Pi 400 is a keyboard with a PC inside it

The Morning After: The Raspberry Pi 400 is a keyboard with a PC inside it

View
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

View
Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

View
AI can detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

AI can detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

View
Computer and phone accessories that make great gifts

Computer and phone accessories that make great gifts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr