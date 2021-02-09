Apple's Mac Mini M1 drops down to $600 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's Mac Mini M1 is a good option for those eager to replace an aging desktop but also want to conserve space. We've seen the machine go on sale a number of times this year, and now it's back down to a record low of $600. Amazon has the Mac Mini M1 for $659 right now, but an automatically applied coupon for $59.01 will bring the final price down to just about $600.

We haven't tested the Mac Mini fully, but we have tested Apple's M1 laptops and we've been mostly impressed. Designs haven't changed much across the board with Apple's latest computers, so the M1 chipset really is the star of the show. Using an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU, it makes everything run more smoothly and quickly, and there's an additional 16-core Neural Engine that handles machine learning tasks. The base Mac Mini M1 includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which should be just fine for most people, but keep in mind that neither RAM or storage are upgradeable.

All of the new stuff is inside the desktop, so the Mac Mini M1 will look very familiar to those that have used the machine before. It's a small box that will fit neatly in most desk setups, and it includes two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Even at its normal price, the Mac Mini M1 is the cheapest device you can get with Apple's latest chipset, making it a cost-efficient option if you're itching to get a new desktop. However, there are rumors that Apple could debut a redesigned Mac Mini soon. However, there's no guarantee we'll hear about that if and when Apple announces the latest iPhones later this month.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.