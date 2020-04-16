Apple finally offers a reasonably priced graphics upgrade for the Mac Pro

Apple has teased the prospect of a more affordable GPU upgrade for the Mac Pro for months, and now it’s finally here. As 9to5Mac noticed, you can now configure the Mac Pro with one or two Radeon Pro W5700X video cards, each with 16GB of memory. They’re still not cheap upgrades at $600 and $1,600 respectively, but they’re far less expensive than dropping $2,400 on a lone Radeon Pro Vega II. You can also buy the card by itself for $1,000 if you’re upgrading after the fact.

It’s been possible to use the gamer-oriented Radeon RX 5700 XT in Macs with macOS Catalina, but there are no guarantees of support with third-party cards. The W5700X also has some potential advantages, including the quiet MPX module design as well as the inclusion of four Thunderbolt 3 ports.