Apple's 2022 MacBook Air reportedly won't come in a selection of iMac-like colors

Temper expectations, says Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Igor Bonifacic
06.04.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 4th, 2022
MacBook Air M2 concept render
Jon Prosser x Renders by Ian

The 2022 MacBook Air may not come in as many colors as anticipated. Tweeting on Friday evening, Bloomberg’s Gurman said reports that the new model would come in “several colors” were likely “exaggerated.” He expects Apple to sell the 2022 MacBook Air in four hues: space gray, silver, blue and gold. The final color will look more “champagne-like” than the current gold offered by Apple, according to Gurman.

Going into WWDC 2022, most reports had suggested the 2022 MacBook Air would feature a redesigned chassis reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, leaker Jon Prosser and others have said the new model would come with a white keyboard, leading to speculation that Apple would offer the computer in multiple colors like the recently redesigned 24-inch iMac.

Apple is widely expected to announce the new MacBook Air on day one of WWDC 2022. “I think the only way it doesn’t is if the China factory shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn’t make sense to announce it on Monday,” Gurman later tweeted. With WWDC mere days away, we won't have to wait long to see what Apple has planned for the MacBook Air.

