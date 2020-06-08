Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman/Engadget

The new MacBook Air is on sale for $900 at Amazon

Save $100 on the latest base model MacBook Air.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
41m ago
MacBook Air 2020
Dana Wollman/Engadget

When Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air in March, it was the first sub-$1,000 MacBook in years. Now, the base model Air is an even better deal. Amazon is offering $100 off the normal price. At the moment, you can get the latest MacBook Air with a 10th gen Core i3 processor, 8GB or RAM and 256GB of storage for $900.

When we first reviewed this MacBook Air, we gave the laptop a score of 86. It won us over with the new Magic Keyboard, the scissor-style design that the company debuted on last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new keyboard replaces the troubled butterfly design of past MacBook generations, and it’s firmy, springy keys can keep up with the fastest typers.

We also praised the new MacBook Air for its sharp retina display, excellent trackpad and Touch ID that works well and is easy to set up. It doesn’t hurt that the base model comes with double the storage of its predecessor, either. There are a couple of drawbacks: the battery life is good, but it’s still not the best in class, and the lack of full-sized USB ports is still a pain.

Last week, we saw the higher-end MacBook Air go on sale and that price still applies. That laptop comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s also on sale for $100 off at Amazon, so you can get it now for $1,199. If you plan on using the laptop often and hope it will last a few years, it might be wise to invest in the Core i5 processor and added storage.

engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, macbook air, base model, apple, discount, amazon, butterfly keyboard, laptop, macbook
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
