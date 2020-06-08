The new MacBook Air is on sale for $900 at Amazon

When we first reviewed this MacBook Air, we gave the laptop a score of 86. It won us over with the new Magic Keyboard, the scissor-style design that the company debuted on last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new keyboard replaces the troubled butterfly design of past MacBook generations, and it’s firmy, springy keys can keep up with the fastest typers.

We also praised the new MacBook Air for its sharp retina display, excellent trackpad and Touch ID that works well and is easy to set up. It doesn’t hurt that the base model comes with double the storage of its predecessor, either. There are a couple of drawbacks: the battery life is good, but it’s still not the best in class, and the lack of full-sized USB ports is still a pain.

Last week, we saw the higher-end MacBook Air go on sale and that price still applies. That laptop comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s also on sale for $100 off at Amazon, so you can get it now for $1,199. If you plan on using the laptop often and hope it will last a few years, it might be wise to invest in the Core i5 processor and added storage.

