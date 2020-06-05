Apple's new MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon

One of the best things about this MacBook is that Apple fixed the keyboard. It has the same new scissor-style design that the company debuted on last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you won’t have to jab away at sticky butterfly keys or worry about them breaking. The Air’s keys feel firm and springy, and they can keep up with the fastest typers.

We gave the MacBook Air a score of 87 for this new keyboard, but also for its excellent trackpad and sharp Retina display. There’s no Touch Bar on this device, just a Touch ID sensor all the way on the right. That fingerprint reader is easy to configure and consistent in everyday use. The 13.3-inch display has the same resolution as the last-gen Air -- 2,560 x 1,600 -- and it weighs the same -- 2.8 pounds. It has a headphone jack and two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 connections, and it comes in gold, silver and space gray.

Unfortunately, the base Core i3 model is not on sale and remains priced at $999, but this is a good discount on the more powerful model. Spending the extra $200 for the upgraded processor is a good investment if you plan to use the device often and hope it will last for several years.

