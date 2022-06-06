The MacBook Air M2 comes with a dual-port power adapter

One of the MacBook Air M2's most important upgrades might sit outside the computer. As part of the announcement, Apple revealed that the 10-core GPU version of the new Air comes with a 35W adapter that includes two USB-C ports. You won't have to give up one of your laptop's connections (or plug in a separate power brick) just to charge your iPhone at the same time. Given that the portable only has two Thunderbolt/USB-C jacks, this could prove a life-saver if you use multiple peripherals.

If you're not worried about connectivity, there's also an optional 67W adapter that can fast-charge the MacBook Air to 50 percent in 30 minutes. This is the adapter that comes with the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, but the Air M2's lower power draw makes fast charging practical where it requires a 96W upgrade for the Pro.

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is listed as "coming soon" in compact and regular sizes, and will sell for $59 in stand-alone form if you either buy the 8-core GPU Air or want to use the brick for powering other devices. You can buy the 67W charger for the same $59. The dual-port model will only be available to customers in Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philiippines, Taiwan, Thailand and the US, so you're currently out of luck if you want the added convenience in other parts of the world.

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!