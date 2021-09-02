Apple fixes a bug that prevented some older MacBook Pros from charging

One week after pushing macOS 11.2 to the public, Apple has released 11.2.1. Spotted by Apple Insider, the update includes a single change, but it's an important one if you own an older MacBook Pro. Some people with 2016 and 2017 models recently found that a bug prevented them from charging their computer's battery. Apple says the patch resolves that issue. You can download the update manually by opening the System Preferences pane on your Mac and navigating to the Software Update section. It will also automatically install if you have that option enabled.