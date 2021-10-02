Apple will replace 2016/2017 MacBook Pro batteries that refuse to charge

If your MacBook Pro refuses to hold charge past 1 percent, you may be able to get its battery replaced for free. Apple has launched a battery replacement program for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models experiencing the issue. The tech giant has just rolled out macOS 11.2.1 and a macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update, which were meant to fix the bug preventing the affected computers’ battery from being charged. But if the patches don’t work, then you can contact Apple or take your laptop to a service center.

Apple says “a very small number of customers” are experiencing the issue and that the battery health status of affected laptops show the “Service Recommended” warning. You can see your device’s battery health status by clicking on the battery icon or by going to System Preferences. The MacBook Pro models that could be suffering from this issue are listed below:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

This isn’t the first replacement program Apple launched for these particular laptops. Back in 2018, it started a replacement program for 13-inch MacBook Pros manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, because their batteries were in danger of swelling if they malfunctioned. It also launched a keyboard service program for the models, which suffer from “sticky” and unresponsive keys.