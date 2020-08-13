Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple fans: Tell us how you feel about the Magic Keyboard

Can this accessory make the iPad as good as a full laptop?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
41m ago
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Apple Magic Keyboard
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Apple’s strategy with tablets has been moving in a clear direction: Make the slates just as indispensable as a traditional laptop setup. One of the things that helped move the devices in that direction was the new Magic Keyboard with an integrated trackpad. An upgrade over the original 2015 release, this year’s model features backlit scissor-switch keys that our reviewer Chris Velazco enjoyed typing on. The keyboard’s precise trackpad and USB-C port both helped the accessory earn a score of 84. However, Chris found drawbacks in the price, limited range of motion and weight.

If you opted for this Apple-branded accessory for your tablet, what score would you give it? Do you feel it’s worth the $350 price point? What kind of work are you using it for? And, of course, would you recommend the Magic Keyboard to others? Tell us all about it on the Apple Magic Keyboard product page, and let the Engadget readers know how useful the device really is. Remember, we include the very best user reviews in user review roundup articles so don’t hold back! 

Leave a review for the Apple Magic Keyboard!

Note: As usual, this post has comments turned off — however, we’d very much like to hear your thoughts and opinions over on our Apple Magic Keyboard product page!

In this article: thebuyersguide, calltoaction, userreview, userreviews, user reviews, user review, Apple, magic keyboard, apple magic keyboard, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

View
Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr