Apple mandates frequent COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees

Vaccinated employees will be tested less frequently.
September 17th, 2021
Apple is implementing a new COVID-19 testing policy for US employees who work out of its offices and retail locations. Moving forward, the company will require unvaccinated employees to get tested more frequently than their vaccinated counterparts. News of the development was first reported by The Verge, with Protocol later obtaining confirmation from Apple.

The policy is the latest effort by Apple to push its employees to get inoculated against the coronavirus. Unlike Google, Facebook and several other tech companies, Apple has yet to mandate employee vaccinations. However, it has started asking employees to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status, according to a report published by Bloomberg at the start of September. This latest measure would likely put the company in compliance with upcoming guidelines from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that will require companies with more than 100 employees to either mandate immunization or provide weekly testing.

