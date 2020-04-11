Apple Maps will show COVID-19 testing locations

It should soon be easier to find COVID-19 testing locations if you live in Apple’s ecosystem. As 9to5Mac discovered, Apple has opened a portal for healthcare providers to add their COVID-19 test facilities to Maps. The listings will tell you what you need to know if you go, including requirements for appointments or referrals, the kind of testing (hospital or lab, for example) and facility types like drive-thrus or buildings. You might not have to worry about being turned back if you have the symptoms.

As with Apple’s contact tracing feature, it’ll take a while for this to manifest in practice. It’ll depend on timely participation from facilities. When enough testing facilities are available, though, Maps could prove vital for people who don’t have (or don’t want to use) third-party apps to know where they should go.