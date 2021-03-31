Apple Maps adds information on COVID-19 measures at airports

Apple is adding a small but handy feature for those who need to travel during the pandemic (via The Verge). The next time you search for an airport on Apple Maps, its place card will include a summary of the coronavirus-related procedures it has in place. Those may include things like the need to wear a mask, quarantine guidelines and any testing requirements. Each card also includes a link to the airport’s website where you can find out about those in more detail.

Apple is sourcing the information from the Airports Council International (ACI), so you won’t see the place cards of every airport include those details. That said, they’re available through the app on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Since the start of the pandemic, Apple has updated Maps to include other useful COVID-19 information. You can use the app to find vaccination sites, as well as testing locations. And if you’re more of a Google Maps user, you’ll find similar features there too.