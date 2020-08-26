Apple is reportedly working on AR content for TV+ shows

Apple plans to introduce bonus augmented reality (AR) content to its Apple TV+ streaming service next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Characters or objects from TV shows could be integrated into your environment via a phone or tablet, Pokémon style, as Blu-ray-like bonus content. Apple’s reported aim is to not only add value to its TV+ service, but boost interest in AR tech before its long-rumored headset launches, supposedly in 2022.

As an example of the tech cited by Bloomberg, you might see a virtual lunar rover appear on your living room table during a scene from Apple’s moon exploration show For All Mankind. The feature was supposed to have arrived later this year, but could have been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted software and content production.