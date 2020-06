At the top of conversations, you’ll be able to see all the members in your group. The most recently active members will be shown largest, and you can create a unique visual identity for your group by setting a group photo or an emoji.

With so many active conversations, Apple will let users pin the most important conversations at the top of your list. You’ll know who commented most recently in the group because their photo will appear around the pin.

Apple

Apple is also adding new ways to customize your Memoji with over 20 new hair and headwear styles. There are also new face coverings and age options, and Memoji stickers let you add hugs and other actions.