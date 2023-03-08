Sponsored Links

Apple Music Classical is now available globally

It offers more than 5 million tracks.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Composer Nicholas Dodd performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions & Prime Video)
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Steve Dent
Steve Dent|@stevetdent|March 28, 2023 4:25 AM

Apple Music Classical is now available for download globally with more than 5 million tracks. Offered as part of an Apple Music subscription, it's designed to make it easier to find things unique to classical music, including orchestras, conductors, musicians and more. 

The app sprung from Primephonic, the streaming service Apple acquired in 2021. It was originally slated to be released at the end of 2022, but earlier this month, Apple revealed a firm release date of March 28th. 

The app is available on iPhones running iOS 15.4 or later, with an Android version "coming soon." As you'd hope, it offers 192KHz/24-bit high-resolution lossless audio quality, with "thousands" of recordings offered in spatial audio as well. It also lets classical enthusiasts browse composer biographies, descriptions of key works, "deep-dive" guides and more. The search feature has been rewritten for classical music queries and lets you choose from over 700 curated playlists. 

There are few things missing from the main Apple Music app, though. Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers can't use Classical, there's no native iPad app yet and you can't download music for offline listening. The navigation bar has just four buttons (Listen Now, Browse, Library and Search), as there's no Radio shortcut. Apart from that, it should appeal to classical music lovers seeking things specific to the genre, especially those hard-to-locate performances. 

Apple Music Classical is now available globally
news
Apple Music
entertainment
Apple
app
streaming
Apple Music Classical