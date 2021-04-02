Apple patent filing describes a charging cable that doesn't fray

Having to replace a frayed cable is an annoying fact of modern life many of us have to put up with. But what if cables were sturdier and less prone to exposing their wiring or breaking? Apple might have the answer to that common problem.
"It is well known that bending of the cable near the termination point may cause unwanted strain on the wire connections, which may lead to cable failure," the company wrote in a "Cable with Variable Stiffness" patent application, which was spotted by Apple Insider. "Accordingly, it is common to provide a strain relief sleeve made of a stiff material around the end region of the cable."