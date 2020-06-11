Apple pressured to remove respected podcast app Pocket Casts in China

Apple has pulled Pocket Casts, one of the most popular podcast apps on iOS, from its App Store in China. China’s regulator made the demand to Pocket Casts through Apple, according a Pocket Casts Twitter thread. It was told that the app “include[s] content that is illegal in China as determined by the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China].”

Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China. We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request. — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020

Pocket Casts suggested that the app could be restored if it pulled down specific content, but declined to do so. “We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” it tweeted. “As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request.” The company added that Apple told it to contact the CAC directly to find out what content presented a problem, but “we assumed that what they’d want us to remove are specific podcasts and possibly some of the Black Lives Matter content we’d posted.”