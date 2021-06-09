Apple will reportedly open paid Podcasts subscriptions on June 15th

Following a delay last month , Apple will start accepting paid podcast subscriptions next week. In an email obtained by The Verge , the company reportedly tells producers and publishers it will launch the feature globally on June 15th.

Apple first announced it would allow podcasters to offer paid subscriptions for their content during its “Spring Forward” event in April. Its pitch to creators was that they could set their own prices in return for perks like ad-free listening and exclusive episodes. Of course, the company would still take its customary 30 percent cut in the first year of a subscription followed by a 15 percent commission in the years after.