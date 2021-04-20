Here’s everything Apple announced at its ‘Spring Forward’ event

Apple’s first keynote of 2021 saw the company cover a lot of ground, announcing something new in almost every product category it offers. Not only was there a new Mac, but it also came out with an updated iPad Pro and a product that people have been impatiently waiting on the company to announce for the last few years. In true Apple fashion, there were a handful of other announcements, too.

iMac

As expected, the new iMac was the star of the show . The new 24-inch iMac is only slightly larger than the 21.5-inch model it replaces and comes in a variety of handsome pastel hues, including that lush new purple color Apple announced for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini . The new design is also much sleeker — though it still has the old model’s trademark chin. Internally, the 24-inch iMac features Apple’s M1 chip, making it not only more powerful than its x86 predecessors but also less prone to producing heat and noise. Apple says the new iMacs are 50 percent quieter than its previous models. On select models, you’ll also have access to Touch ID , a first for the company’s desktop computers. One other notable upgrade is a new 1080p FaceTime camera. The 24-inch iMac lineup will start at $1,299 when they go up for pre-order on April 20th.

iPad Pro

After Apple came out with the 2020 iPad Air , it left the iPad Pro in an awkward position. Outside of features like Face ID and the company’s ProMotion display technology, there wasn’t a compelling reason to buy the iPad Pro over the less expensive iPad Air. Less than a year later, it’s updating the Pro to better differentiate it from the rest of its tablet lineup. New to both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models is the addition of the company’s M1 chip . Yes, Apple is putting its flagship desktop and laptop silicon in one of its tablets. The 12.9-inch model also comes with a new mini-LED display that features 2,596 local dimming zones, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a peak full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits. Those are OLED-like capabilities from a display you won’t have to worry about things like burn-in. Other notable features include support for 5G and Thunderbolt connectivity. Both models go on sale on April 30th, with the 11-inch version set to start at $799. If you want the 12.9-inch variant, it will start at $1,099.

After what feels like two years worth of rumors, Apple finally announced its long-awaited AirTags . When they go on sale on April 30th, a single fob will set you back $29, while a four-pack will cost $99. Provided you own an Apple phone with a U1 chip like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the included Precision Finding tool will guide you to your lost item with the help of augmented reality. As you move closer to what you’re trying to find, your phone will display visual prompts that will point in the right direction.

For those with older iPhones, the fob will work instead over Bluetooth. If you ever lose an item that has an AirTag attached to it, Apple’s Find My network will show you its general location. In that situation, you can enable a Lost Mode that will let someone know you’re looking for your one of belongings when they bring the fob near their iPhone or another NFC-capable device. As with all of its products, Apple is putting an emphasis on privacy. It claims features like unwanted tag detection and rotating identifiers will prevent unwanted tracking.

Apple TV

The Apple TV 4K got a long overdue update at Apple’s Spring Forward event. While it looks much like its predecessor, internally it features the company’s powerful A12 Bionic, allowing it to play HDR video with Dolby Vision at higher frame rates. A new tvOS feature lets you use an iPhone to calibrate your TV for more accurate colors. Oh, and it comes with a redesigned Siri remote that looks both more practical and comfortable to hold. It features a new click wheel that you can use to easily find a specific moment in a TV show or movie you’re watching. The Apple 4K TV will start at $179 when pre-orders open on April 30th. The new remote, if you’re thinking about upgrading, will cost $59 on its own.

Apple Podcasts

