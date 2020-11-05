Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple will require app privacy 'nutrition label' info next month

Developers can submit their app's privacy details to Apple starting today.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
13m ago
Comments
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Privacy Labels
Apple

Back at WWDC 2020 in June, Apple said it would start requiring developers to detail exactly what data they collect on users so that it could populate its app stores with privacy labels that make that information easy to digest. Following an update on iOS 14’s ad anti-tracking feature, we knew developers would have to share those details with the company starting later this year, but now we have an exact date. 

Starting on December 8th, Apple will require all third-party developers to detail their app’s privacy information. That’s the day we’ll likely see the labels start appearing as well. Developers can already share those details through the company’s App Store Connect website, and it’s a must for any new apps or updates they submit to Apple.

As an Apple device owner, you’ll see the labels when you visit the store page of an application. They’ll tell you in broad strokes what data an app collects on you, as well as whether that information is linked to you or if it can be used to track you. 

In this article: Apple, privacy, iOS 14, personal computing, internet, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

View
iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

View
Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

View
Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr