Apple ditches its ‘far beyond HDR’ claim for the Pro Display XDR in the UK

Apple has tweaked its marketing for the Pro Display XDR in the UK following an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). Apple "informally resolved" an ASA case last week and, according to 9to5Mac , it was related to the 32-inch Retina 6K monitor .

As of today, Apple is no longer marketing the Pro Display XDR as "far beyond HDR" on the product page in the UK. The ASA reportedly asked it to remove that language after it received complaints and investigated. Apple had claimed that with XDR (or Extreme Dynamic Range) and its backlighting tech, the monitor "takes brightness, contrast and color to a new level" that was "far beyond HDR."

The UK product page for the Pro Display XDR also now includes a note stating the monitor supports 99 percent of the P3 wide color gamut and not the entire range. The page remains unchanged in other countries as the investigation was only related to Apple's UK marketing.

The ASA also raised questions about the Pro Display XDR having a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, as Apple claims. 9to5Mac reports the company is carrying out independent tests to verify that, but in the meantime the claim remains on the display's product page. Engadget has contacted Apple for more details.