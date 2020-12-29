Apple pulled an app that promoted potentially COVID-unsafe parties

Apple has pulled an iOS app called Vybe Together that promoted private parties in New York City and elsewhere during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Verge has reported. The app quickly gained notoriety yesterday following critical tweets by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz and others. Its account was also banned on TikTok.
Some terrible people built a whole app for finding and promoting COVID-unsafe large, indoor house parties and they’re using TikTok to market it to millions of ppl. pic.twitter.com/zYhBiFH4vR— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 29, 2020
With the tagline “Get your rebel on. Get your party on,” the app and TikTok videos encouraged users to organize and attend “secret gatherings” including “speakeasies, jam sessions or beer pong,” according to the iOS page that has since been removed. If approved by organizers, you’d receive the address two hours before an event.