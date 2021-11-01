Apple will build a learning hub in Atlanta as part of its racial equity pledge

Apple has shed more light on its $100 million pledge to improve racial equity. Today, the company announced that it will be making a $25 million contribution to the Propel Center, a learning hub designed for members of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). It will include a physical campus at the Atlanta University Center, a virtual platform for remote learning and events at partner institutions’ campuses. In a press release, Apple said the Propel Center will teach a variety of subjects including AI and machine learning, app development, augmented reality, creative arts and entrepreneurship. Apple employees will help design the curricula and offer mentorship opportunities, including internships.
Apple and Southern Company are founding partners for the Center. The official website reveals six additional program partners, including Inroads, Vydia, BrightMa Farms and Femme It Forward. The Center itself was designed by Ed Farm, which is part of the TechAlabama nonprofit. The pair have worked before on education-focused initiatives, leveraging Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curricula. In addition, Apple will be creating two new grants focused on HBCU engineering programs. These will help HBCU Colleges of Engineering to develop curricula around silicon and other technical fields. Apple will supplement this with 100 additional Apple Scholars from underrepresented communities.