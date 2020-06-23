Apple is removing Force Touch from watchOS 7

When Apple releases watchOS 7 later this year, users can look forward to new features like sleep tracking. However, they'll also have to make do without one of the wearable's signature gestures. Not mentioned in yesterday's keynote is that the company is moving away from Force Touch. If you're not familiar with the feature, it's a hardware-enabled gesture that allows watchOS users to access hidden menus and settings by firmly pressing down on the screen of their Apple Watch. It has been an integral part of the Watch experience since Apple released the first model in 2015.

In Apple's new Human Interface Guidelines, the company recommends developers rework their apps to scrape the gesture. "In versions of watchOS before watchOS 7, people could press firmly on the display to do things like change the watch face or reveal a hidden menu called a Force Touch menu," Apple says. "In watchOS 7 and later, system apps make previously hidden menu items accessible in a related screen or a settings screen. If you formerly supported a long-press gesture to open a hidden menu, consider relocating the menu items elsewhere."