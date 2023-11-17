Advertisement

Apple reportedly pulls ads from X amid a growing backlash to antisemitic content on the platform

IBM previously suspended its ads, citing concerns about hate speech.

Karissa Bell
Senior Editor
·1 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another major advertiser is pulling its ads from X amid a growing backlash to antisemitic content on the platform. Axios reports that Apple has opted to “pause” all advertising on the platform after its ads were discovered near pro-Nazi posts and X owner Elon Musk appeared to publicly endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Apple’s pullback comes one day after IBM suspended its ad campaigns on X following a report from watchdog group Media Matters, which found the company's ads appearing next to pro-Nazi content on X. Media Matters also highlighted ads from Apple, Comcast and Oracle, which it said also appeared adjacent to pro-Nazi memes and posts.

An executive at X previously told Engadget that the posts identified by Media Matters were no longer monetizable and that “the X system is not intentionally placing a brand actively next to this type of content, nor is a brand actively trying to support this content with placement.” X CEO Linda Yaccarino also said that “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.”

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but this wouldn’t be the first time the company has raised concerns about the direction of the platform under Musk’s leadership, and its role as a major advertiser. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in September the company was “constantly” questioning whether it should continue advertising on X. Apple also briefly paused ads on X (then Twitter) last year, amid a "misunderstanding" between the two CEOs. Musk and Cook later met at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino and apparently resolved the disagreement.