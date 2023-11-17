Apple reportedly pulls ads from X amid a growing backlash to antisemitic content on the platform

Another major advertiser is pulling its ads from X amid a growing backlash to antisemitic content on the platform. Axios reports that Apple has opted to “pause” all advertising on the platform after its ads were discovered near pro-Nazi posts and X owner Elon Musk appeared to publicly endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Apple’s pullback comes one day after IBM suspended its ad campaigns on X following a report from watchdog group Media Matters, which found the company's ads appearing next to pro-Nazi content on X. Media Matters also highlighted ads from Apple, Comcast and Oracle, which it said also appeared adjacent to pro-Nazi memes and posts.

An executive at X previously told Engadget that the posts identified by Media Matters were no longer monetizable and that “the X system is not intentionally placing a brand actively next to this type of content, nor is a brand actively trying to support this content with placement.” X CEO Linda Yaccarino also said that “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.”