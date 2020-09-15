Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

The days are starting to get shorter and there's a distinct chill in the air here in New York this morning. That means fall is nearly here, and with it comes a slew of new Apple product announcements.

In the first of at least two live-streamed events, the company is widely expected to show off the latest version (or versions) of its the Apple Watch today, alongside a redesigned take on the iPad Air. It'll almost certainly be a few weeks before Apple is ready to unveil its new 5G iPhones, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Tim Cook do some heavy teasing at some point during the show. And who knows -- there just might be a few extra surprises thrown into the mix today, too. After all, nothing about 2020 has been business as usual.