Image credit: Evan Rodgers/Engadget

    Image credit: Evan Rodgers/Engadget

    Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

    You want to keep a Watch-ful eye on the day's announcements, don't you?
    Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
    13m ago
    The days are starting to get shorter and there's a distinct chill in the air here in New York this morning. That means fall is nearly here, and with it comes a slew of new Apple product announcements.

    In the first of at least two live-streamed events, the company is widely expected to show off the latest version (or versions) of its the Apple Watch today, alongside a redesigned take on the iPad Air. It'll almost certainly be a few weeks before Apple is ready to unveil its new 5G iPhones, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Tim Cook do some heavy teasing at some point during the show. And who knows -- there just might be a few extra surprises thrown into the mix today, too. After all, nothing about 2020 has been business as usual.

    You’ll be able to watch Apple’s event stream, and follow along with our liveblog, right here when the show begins at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. (Be sure to bookmark this page!) And once that's all done, head on over to YouTube to join senior editor Devindra Hardawar and reviews editor Cherlynn Low hang out with the folks in chat and unpack the day's biggest announcements.

    In this article: Apple, apple watch, ipad, ipad air, liveblog, applewatch2020, gear
