Latest in Gear

Image credit: EarnestTse via Getty Images

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

Each class action member is only getting $3, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
16m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Central, Hong Kong - October 29, 2017 : Crowded people shopping at Apple store of IFC mall just 5 days before iPhone X release at Sunday afternoon
EarnestTse via Getty Images

Apple has agreed to pay $18 million to settle a case accusing the company of intentionally breaking FaceTime on iOS 6. The class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, argued that the tech giant disabled the video-calling applicationn on the iPhone 4 and 4S as a cost-saving measure.

See, Apple uses peer-to-peer direct connection and another method that relies on third-party servers for FaceTime calls. However, due to a patent dispute involving the peer-to-peer method with VirnetX, the tech giant had to rely more on third-party servers, costing it millions of dollars. Apple eventually released a new peer-to-peer tech with iOS 7, and the plaintiffs claimed that the company broke the app on purpose to force users to upgrade their platforms based on an evidence submitted as part of the VirnetX case.

According to AppleInsider, an Apple engineering manager said in an email chain:

"Hey, guys. I'm looking at the Akamai contract for next year. I understand we did something in April around iOS 6 to reduce relay utilization. It was a big user of relay bandwidth. We broke iOS 6, and the only way to get FaceTime working again is to upgrade to iOS 7."

While Apple will pay $18 million to settle, none of the plaintiffs are getting massive payout — or much of a payout at all. Each class action member is only getting $3 per affected device, and that amount will only increase if some of them choose not to claim their checks.

In this article: Apple, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

View
Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr