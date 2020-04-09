Apple helped Stanford create a COVID-19 screening app for first responders

With some help from Apple, Stanford Medicine has built an iPhone app that connects first responders in California to COVID-19 testing. The university developed the software using Apple's ResearchKit and CareKit frameworks.
First Responder COVID-19 Guide has some similarities to the coronavirus screening service Alphabet's Verily healthcare brand launched last month. Like with Verily's website, there's a questionnaire in which the person is asked to answer questions about their symptoms, exposure to the coronavirus and medical history. If the app recommends they get tested, the first responder then talks to their department's "infection control officer," who will work with Stanford to schedule an appointment. As a plus, first responders don't need to be past Stanford Health Care patients to access testing.