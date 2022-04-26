The latest macOS beta includes a fix for the Studio Display webcam

When we got our hands on Apple's $1,599 Studio Display last month , one issue soon became apparent: the webcam offered pretty subpar image quality. Apple said it was working on a fix , and now that software update is starting to make its way into the wild as part of the latest macOS Monterey beta.

Here’s Apple’s comment on today’s Studio Display beta update/fix



Full text in the ALT description! pic.twitter.com/j1mYe16Bea — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) April 26, 2022

"An update to the Studio Display firmware is now available with today's beta release of macOS Monterey 12.4," Apple said. "This beta update has refinements to the Studio Display camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast and framing."

In his review of the Studio Display , Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar wrote that the webcam was "surprisingly grimy" and images captured with it appeared as though they were "covered in a layer of Vaseline." That's despite the Studio Display having a 12-megapixel sensor and an A13 chip to help with image processing.