The Apple TV 4K drops to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

This week brought a slew of deals online on some of our favorite gadgets. Apple's latest 4K set-top box is down to a record low, while the Mac Mini returned to the cheapest price we've ever seen it. Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones all dropped to new lows, while SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro SSD is 42 percent off and under $200. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K is the cheapest it's ever been at $150. The set-top box earned a score of 90 from us for its speedy performance, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos and its much improved Siri remote.

Mac Mini M1

Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to its all-time-low price of $570, or $130 off its normal price. It'll provide similar performance to the MacBook Air M1, and thanks to its compact size, it'll easily fit into any desk setup.

24-inch iMac

Apple's 24-inch iMac is up to $200 off right now, so you can grab one of the desktops for as low as $1,150. It earned a score of 89 from us for its speedy performance, lovely display and thin-and-light design.

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $175, which is 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their improved fit, good audio quality and solid ANC.

AirPods (2nd gen)

If you still prefer the original design to Apple's AirPods, you can grab the second-gen earbuds for $100 right now. That's 37 percent off their normal rate and only $10 more than their record-low price. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All three of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones are at their lowest prices ever, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $950, the S22+ on sale for $750 and the standard S22 for $675. We gave the premium S22 Ultra a score of 89 for its bright, colorful display, built-in S Pen and solid cameras.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon includes a free $100 gift card when you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro at its normal rate of $899. If you go to OnePlus directly today, you can get a free OnePlus Watch when you pick up the smartphone. We gave the 10 Pro a score of 79 for its big, 120Hz display, speedy fingerprint and face unlock and super-fast charging.

SanDisk Extreme Pro (1TB)

SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro portable SSD is 42 percent off and down to $180. That's close to the best price we've seen, and it's a good option for those that need a tough drive that they can take with them on the go. In addition to drop protection and an IP55 rating, the Extreme Pro supports read and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s, password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Roku Streambar Pro

Roku's Streambar Pro is down to an all-time low of $150, which is 17 percent off its regular rate. This larger soundbar has all of the features of the standard Streambar, plus even better sound quality, a lost remote feature with Roku's companion mobile app and support for private listening.

New tech deals

Alo Moves

The online yoga, pilates and exercise platform Alo Moves has knocked 50 percent off its annual membership in an anniversary sale, so you can subscribe for only $99. The sale runs through May 14th, and with a subscription, you'll gain access to hundreds of on-demand exercise videos that span activities like yoga, HIIT, barre and pilates, plus guided meditation classes and more.

Razer Kishi for Android

Razer's Kishi game controller for Android devices is half off and down to $45. It lets you more comfortably play games on your smartphone while on the go, and it has a USB-C port for charging.

Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam

Vantrue's N2 Pro dash cam is $51 off and down to $119 when you use the code SASN2P at checkout. This model has two cameras that capture the road ahead of you and the inside of your car while you're driving, making it a good pick for drivers are ride-share services. It also supports night vision, loop recording and optional GPS connectivity.

Thermapen One

ThermoWorks' Thermapen One is on sale for $79 right now, which is the best price we've seen since it came out last year. The latest version of the popular instant read thermometer provides temperature readings in just one second, plus it has a brighter backlit display, motion-sensing sleep and wake mode and an IP67-rated design.

