The Morning After

At long last, Apple has addressed the remote for its set-top box. I can only assume we’ll eventually see a documentary investigation and several conspiracy theories about why the old, easily-lost Apple TV remote stuck around for so long, but that’s a question for another day.

Now the new Apple TV 4K is here and you should read Devindra Hardawar’s review. Not so much for the box itself, as upgrades for the processor, smart home integration and HDMI 2.1 are more about future proofing than current capability, but to dig into the qualities of the Siri Remote. The only thing it’s apparently missing is some way to find it when it’s missing, plus you can use it with older Apple TVs.

— Richard Lawler

Plus all of this week's deals that you can still get today.

The unofficial summer kickoff is here and, even though Memorial Day weekend has barely started, we're already starting to see gadgets discounted across the web. Some of Apple's latest devices are on sale, including the MacBook Air M1 ($900) and the 10.2-inch iPad $299 at Walmart and Amazon), and Amazon's sale on Fire TV devices is still ongoing. GameStop's Memorial Day discounts include Nintendo Switch games and accessories, while gadgets like robot vacuums, smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers are on sale across the web.

It's hard to say how long these deals will last, but typically Memorial Day sales last through the Monday holiday, so you have a couple more days to decide where you want your money going.

Here are the best Memorial Day tech sales we could find, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Why did Amazon buy MGM?

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about Amazon’s surprising new acquisition of MGM. Yes, that’s right, the fabled studio behind the Bond franchise, among others. Is this just a play for more Prime Video content? Or is Amazon just trying to crush Netflix and Apple? Also, they discuss a potential Switch-like portable gaming PC from Valve, as well as some news from Build 2021.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Fitbits, Galaxy Fit 2, Withings Move and a few others made the list.

The fitness tracker isn’t dead, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably one of the people keeping these little devices alive. Smartwatches have all but taken over the mainstream wearable space, but the humble fitness tracker remains an option for those who want a gadget to do one thing right all the time. Despite the headwinds, there are still a bunch of fitness bands out there to choose from. Engadget has tested many of them and picked out the best for most people.

Now do Call of Duty.

Before the latest Flight Simulator game launches on the Xbox, its developer is adding many optimizations. The latest update on PC is a good example of that, as it trims the initial download from 170GB to 83GB. If you’re trying to save space on your SSD or under your bandwidth cap, then it’s very good news.

No new checks.

A mere eight days after announcing the restart to its long-paused Bluecheck verification process, Twitter announced on Friday that sorry, it's been swamped with requests and will temporarily ignore new applications from users until the backlog has been addressed. The last pause lasted four years.

