Ford's F-150 Lightning Pro comes with a $50,000 extended range option

Ford has unveiled the F-150 Lightning Pro, a more utilitarian version of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup aimed at commercial customers. Offered in regular and extended-range versions, the Pro models come with more basic, easier-to-clean vinyl seats and without some of the fancier interior options. However, they still offer the more desirable commercial features like high-end chargers and tow packages.

The Pro version is largely the same as the consumer model, but has pricing and options designed to appeal to commercial and fleet operators. The $39,974 base model (before incentives) is available to both retail and fleet operators and offers 426 horsepower and 755 pound feet of torque, with 230 miles of estimated EPA range. It comes with a 32-amp charger and can tow up to 5,000 pounds in standard trim.

Ford

The extended-range, $49,974 model is more interesting. It offers the same 300-mile EPA range as the $90,474 Platinum consumer model, but actually costs less than the $52,974, 230-mile range XLT retail version. It delivers up to 563-horsepower with 775 pound feet of torque and comes standard with the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and onboard dual chargers. The optional trailer package allows maximum towing up to 10,000 pounds. The catch is that it's only available to commercial customers "regardless of fleet size," Ford said.

Other features match what you can find on the regular F-150 Lightning. Those include the "Mega Power Frunk" for charging and storage, which should be handy for commercial buyers who want to hide and lock up their tools. It also comes with a four-door SuperCrew cab with 5.5-foot bed, always on 4x4 dual motor system and Sync4 infotainment system with a color LCD touch screen and 12-inch productivity screen. Finally, buyers will get Ford's Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assist features and, yes, a full-sized spare tire.

The extended-range version could be a hit with fleet customers given the popularity of the F-150 Lightning. Ford notes that F-150 Lightning Pro buyers will get access to Ford's digital fleet planning tool that takes into account lease costs, tax incentives, a worker's personal usage and more. It also comes standard with a 4G LTE modem that (when unlocked) can help managers monitor kilowatt-hour consumption, charging speeds, distance to empty and more. You can now register for the F-150 Lightning Pro or learn more about it at Ford's fleet site.