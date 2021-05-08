Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

Just one year after Ford debuted its first hybrid F-150, the company is ready to show off an all-electric version of its iconic truck. The F-150 Lightning lives up to its "truck of the future" billing, as it prepares to lead a string of electric pickups and SUVs that are about to hit the streets, including Tesla's Cybertruck, the Hummer EV and others.
Gallery: F-150 Lightning | 20 Photos
This dual-motor equipped truck is capable of delivering up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, the most of any F-150 ever. It's unclear who will win a tug of war, but if anyone challenges you to a drag race, then Ford says it can manage 0 - 60 MPH in the mid four seconds range.
It's always in 4x4 mode, and while it doesn't have any crab walking capabilities, there are four drive modes available, with rated payload and towing limits of 1,800 pounds and 10,000 pounds on the extended range version. Oh, and since there's no motor up front, it has a 400-liter frunk to provide dry, lockable storage that you can open with just a keypad code. It's also uniquely equipped with an independent rear suspension, however for more information on how it will ride you should check out Autoblog.
Like the Mustang Mach-E, the electric F-150 is packed with smart features, including BlueCruise assist for hands-free driving on the highway and the latest Sync 4A infotainment system that enables Amazon Alexa as well as wireless CarPlay / Android Auto on a 15.5-inch touch screen. It is ready for OTA updates that can install in under two minutes, and it's the first F-Series to support using your smartphone as a key to lock, unlock and start the vehicle.
But the big draw here is its electrified powertrain. While all of the trucks have a dual-motor setup, buyers can choose between two versions of the battery pack, with an 11.3kW standard range version and 19.2 kW extended range option. Ford is targeting an EPA estimated 230 miles of range for the standard version, and 300 miles on the extended. The battery is liquid cooled, sealed inside a waterproof casing with metal skid plates and a ruggedized under body to protect the cells and the motors. It's undergone offroad testing as well as weather testing at 40 degrees below Fahrenheit.