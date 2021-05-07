Ford received almost 45,000 F-150 Lightning pre-orders in under 48 hours

Ford’s is already a hit. Enthusiasts made almost 45,000 reservations in less than 48 hours, according to CEO Jim Farley. The company officially unveiled the truck on Wednesday, a day after it during President Joe Biden's speech at Ford's factory in Dearborn, Michigan.
The F-150 Lightning boasts up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as fast charging. is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles as standard and 300 miles with the extended model. The truck starts at $40,000 and it'll ship next spring.
The impressive pre-order figures for the F-150 Lightning align with high demand for other electric trucks. An initial batch of 10,000 reservations sold out within 10 minutes last year. Meanwhile, in late 2019, Tesla for the within five days.