Login
Sign up

Ford received almost 45,000 F-150 Lightning pre-orders in under 48 hours

Demand for electric trucks isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.21.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 21st, 2021
In this article: electric vehicle, news, gear, f-150 lightning, reservation, f-150, ford, ev, pre-order, truck, tomorrow
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning is already a hit. Enthusiasts made almost 45,000 reservations in less than 48 hours, according to CEO Jim Farley. The company officially unveiled the truck on Wednesday, a day after it made a cameo during President Joe Biden's speech at Ford's factory in Dearborn, Michigan.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The F-150 Lightning boasts up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as fast charging. Ford is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles as standard and 300 miles with the extended model. The truck starts at $40,000 and it'll ship next spring.

The impressive pre-order figures for the F-150 Lightning align with high demand for other electric trucks. An initial batch of 10,000 Hummer Edition 1 reservations reportedly sold out within 10 minutes last year. Meanwhile, in late 2019, Tesla received 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck within five days.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget