Tesla's Cybertruck is on track for volume production in 2022

On Tesla’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Elon Musk reported its first annual profit and mentioned the company’s highly anticipated pickup. According to Musk, Tesla expects to make a “few deliveries of the Cybertruck in 2021, but volume production is set for next year.

As far as what we’ll see, Tesla didn’t release any visual updates in its documents, but the redesigned 2021 Model S / X interiors feature a steering yoke just like the original Cybertruck prototypes, so that seems likely to make the production model. Musk says the design is done and Tesla is no longer iterating on it, so we should probably get a look at the final version soon. Prices for single motor versions of the truck are still set to start at $39,900, and the truly optimistic can put down $100 for a pre-order now