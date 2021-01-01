Tesla's 'transformative' fourth quarter tops a full year of positive revenue

It’s 2021 and nearly 7 percent of the US workforce is currently idle on account of the pandemic but heck if Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn’t still making money hand over fist. He’s surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the planet over the past year, all while his company has delivered a record number of electric vehicles to Tesla customers worldwide. The company reportedly handed off 499,550 vehicles in 2020 — just a hair shy of its 500k delivery target and a 36 percent increase over 2019’s delivery figures. The company credits strong sales of the Model Y in the Chinese market for helping reach that high water mark.
“Given Tesla’s stock doubling again since November, we believe... bulls are betting on Tesla leading commercialization of autonomous vehicles technology,” Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told Yahoo! Finance in a note last week. “While we continue to have misgivings about risks related to Tesla not incorporating LiDAR into its vehicles yet, we believe the learning cycles enabled by having over a million vehicles on the road is an extraordinary advantage.”