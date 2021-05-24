Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models, the company announced. On top of the 27- and 32-inch models launched late last year, it's now offering the 43-inch 4K M7 and 24-inch 1080p M5, filling in the top and bottom of the range.

As before, the new models are designed for both productivity and entertainment. To that end, they have built-in speakers and smart TV functionality powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, letting you run streaming apps like Netflix without the need to power on your computer. At the same time, you can connect your Galaxy smartphone via DeX, letting you use it as a desktop "computer." The M7 includes a solar-powered remote, but both models offer Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby voice control.

Samsung also promises HDR10 capability for the 43-inch 4K version, though it didn't mention any DisplayHDR specification, so it may not deliver the minimum required 400 nits. Other features on that model include slim bezels and a USB Type C port. Samsung said the 24-inch 1080p M5 model is aimed at customers "looking for a good value multi-functional monitor." It hasn't released any pricing, but the current 27-inch M5 and 32-inch M7 models are $230 and $400 respectively.