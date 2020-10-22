The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app has rolled out to seemingly every platform except consoles, but even that is changing today. Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5’s initial media apps, and Apple TV one of them. Like on other platforms, you can watch Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso, sign up for premium channels and buy or rent movies and shows. The app is coming to the PS4, as well, so you won’t have to buy a new system.
Windows Central recently found evidence of the Apple TV app coming to Xbox consoles as well, so don’t be surprised if there’s matching news on that front as well.