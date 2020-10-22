Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sony

The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

The PS5's remote will also have service shortcuts.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago
Comments
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PlayStation 5 (PS5) Media Remote with shortcut buttons
Sony

The Apple TV app has rolled out to seemingly every platform except consoles, but even that is changing today. Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5’s initial media apps, and Apple TV one of them. Like on other platforms, you can watch Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso, sign up for premium channels and buy or rent movies and shows. The app is coming to the PS4, as well, so you won’t have to buy a new system.

Windows Central recently found evidence of the Apple TV app coming to Xbox consoles as well, so don’t be surprised if there’s matching news on that front as well.

This won’t be the option, of course. Sony added that Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will also be available on the PS5 from the outset. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal and Peacock will be available for the new machine in the future.

Sony also shed some light on the PS5’s Media Remote. Those four previously blank buttons near the bottom? They’re shortcut buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. That won’t thrill you if your favorite isn’t present, but it should make the remote considerably more attractive if you hate the thought of browsing videos with a gamepad.

The Media Remote costs $30 and is listed at Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop in addition to Sony’s own store, although you may have trouble pre-ordering the device as we write this.

In this article: PS5, PS4, PlayStation 5, media remote, Sony, Apple TV, Apple TV Plus, apps, disney plus, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro is another powerful flagship that you won't buy

Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro is another powerful flagship that you won't buy

View
Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

View
NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

View
The Morning After: 2020 iPad Air review, and RIP to Quibi

The Morning After: 2020 iPad Air review, and RIP to Quibi

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr