The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

This won’t be the option, of course. Sony added that Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will also be available on the PS5 from the outset. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal and Peacock will be available for the new machine in the future.

Sony also shed some light on the PS5’s Media Remote. Those four previously blank buttons near the bottom? They’re shortcut buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. That won’t thrill you if your favorite isn’t present, but it should make the remote considerably more attractive if you hate the thought of browsing videos with a gamepad.

The Media Remote costs $30 and is listed at Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop in addition to Sony’s own store, although you may have trouble pre-ordering the device as we write this.