The Apple TV app comes to Sony's Android TVs

You can add Sony TVs to the growing list of places where you can download and use Apple's redesigned TV app. Sony has begun rolling out the software to its lineup of recent smart TVs, starting with the X900H. It plans to follow with select 2018 sets and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

As with the Apple TV app on other platforms, you can use the software to access TV+ and watch Apple's slate of original content, including Greyhound and The Morning Show. The Channels feature allows you to subscribe to networks like Showtime and Starz. With Apple's family sharing feature, up to six people in your household can split a single channel subscription. And if all you want to do is find a specific movie or series to rent or watch, you can do that too.