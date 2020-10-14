Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple

The Apple TV app comes to Sony's Android TVs

It will be available on most of the company's 2019 and 2020 models.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple TV app
Apple

You can add Sony TVs to the growing list of places where you can download and use Apple's redesigned TV app. Sony has begun rolling out the software to its lineup of recent smart TVs, starting with the X900H. It plans to follow with select 2018 sets and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

As with the Apple TV app on other platforms, you can use the software to access TV+ and watch Apple's slate of original content, including Greyhound and The Morning Show. The Channels feature allows you to subscribe to networks like Showtime and Starz. With Apple's family sharing feature, up to six people in your household can split a single channel subscription. And if all you want to do is find a specific movie or series to rent or watch, you can do that too.

Apple hasn't been shy about its desire to get Apple TV+ on as many platforms as possible. In addition to Sony TVs, you can get the software on Samsung, LG and Roku TVs, as well as Amazon Fire devices. Moreover, since last November, you’ve been able to get a free one-year subscription to the service by buying a new Apple TV, Mac, iPhone or iPad. Apple recently started giving some users a few extra free months of access.

In this article: Apple TV, Apple TV Plus, av, Sony, streaming TV, subscription, internet, streaming, video streaming, streaming service, Services, Android TV, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
All the best Prime Day deals you can still get under $100

All the best Prime Day deals you can still get under $100

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr