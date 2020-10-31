Apple TV will be available on Xbox consoles next week

Apple has apparently made getting its TV app on the new consoles a big priority. A few weeks after we learned that the Apple TV app was coming to both the PS4 and PS5, Microsoft is announcing its partnership with Apple for the new Xboxes: As of next week, the app will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This means Xbox owners will be able to check out Apple TV+ original content, provided they pony up for the $5 per month subscription. In a somewhat surprising move, Apple is letting Xbox users sign up for the service directly in the Apple TV app, and there’s also the standard one week free trial as well.