Apple TV will be available on Xbox consoles next week

The Series S, Series X and Xbox One are all getting the app.
Nathan Ingraham
58m ago
Xbox Series X
Engadget

Apple has apparently made getting its TV app on the new consoles a big priority. A few weeks after we learned that the Apple TV app was coming to both the PS4 and PS5, Microsoft is announcing its partnership with Apple for the new Xboxes: As of next week, the app will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This means Xbox owners will be able to check out Apple TV+ original content, provided they pony up for the $5 per month subscription. In a somewhat surprising move, Apple is letting Xbox users sign up for the service directly in the Apple TV app, and there’s also the standard one week free trial as well.

Beyond Apple TV+ original content, the app also lets you access any movies or TV shows you’ve bought through Apple’s store over the years. It also links up with a variety of other apps and channels, including subscriptions from Showtime, CBS All Access, AMC+ and a bunch of others. Naturally, this will all sync from anything you’ve set up using the TV app on Apple’s other platforms.

In addition to Apple TV, Microsoft also confirmed a slew of other services that’ll be available from day one. The list includes Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, Twitch and more.

